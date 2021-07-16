Underage drinking/possession of THC

07/04/21 5:36 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Center St. at W. Main St. The driver, 19 from Barrington, IL, was issued citations for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle – driver, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense and illegal use of radio. His passenger, 18 from Barrington, was issued a citation for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle – passenger, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and underage possession/consumption of alcohol – first offense.