Reginald R. Kelly, 24, 370 N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with uttering a forgery and two counts of obstructing an officer. A bartender from Pumpers and Mitchell’s Bar in Whitewater told the officer that a man paid with two fake $100 bills on October 21, 2020. A detective watched video showing the defendant shuffling money in his hand and passing it to the bartender. Later on in November, the detective saw the subject at a Walgreens. The defendant denied being at the bar on October 31. The defendant denied having identification on him and gave a fake name. After being placed in handcuffs and under arrest, his ID showed proved he was Kelly.
Uttering a forgery and obstructing an officer
