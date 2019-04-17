Nearly 13 percent of Walworth County’s residents, 12,674 people, live in poverty, according to the 2008-12 American Community Survey.
Those who are not in need find it difficult to grasp the difficulties the poor face daily.
The University of Wisconsin Extension offers those interested to walk in the shoes of the poor through a program called the Poverty Simulation from 9 a.m. to noon–April 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 698 N Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva,
Through the simulation, participants assume the role of a low-income family member living on a limited budget. The experience is divided into four 15-minute sessions, each of which represents one week in which participants must provide for their family and maintain their home.
The simulation is appropriate for those who serve low-income families, members of faith- based organizations, food pantry volunteers, school administrators and teachers, business owners, elected officials, high school and college students, social workers, concerned citizens and anyone who would like to learn more about their community.
The simulation is hosted by Side by Side and facilitated by UW-Extension. The simulation is made possible by funds provided by the Elkhorn Fund.
Space is limited so registration is required. Register by going to http://bit.ly/PovSim19 or by emailing amanda.kostman@wisc.edu, or by calling (262) 741-4951.