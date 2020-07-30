UW-W campus to reopen Sept. 2

Classes will begin in the fall as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and will be held in a variety of face-to-face, online, and hybrid formats. After Friday, Nov. 20, all courses will move to a fully remote modality for the remainder of the fall semester. Residence halls will be open and available during the entirety of the semester.

“Our desire is to have our campuses as open as possible. We will not be the same university we were in the fall of 2019. Yet, we are committed to providing students with excellent instruction, support and services,” Watson said. “Our first priority has always been, and remains, providing for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. We know that in bringing students, faculty and staff together there is inherent risk, but we are doing everything possible to mitigate that risk and to ensure the best learning environment possible.”