UW-W commencement set for Dec. 19

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater will celebrate the historic 150th class of Warhawks graduating in 2020 in a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

The combined event will include May, August and December graduates and will feature university leaders, student speakers, the reading of the names of all participating graduates and the official conferring of degrees. A total of 2,942 graduates earned degrees at UW-Whitewater in 2020.

The pre-recorded ceremony will be presented according to college, each with an estimated run time of one hour, so viewers can pause the recording to be sure to capture their graduating student’s moment. An electronic program will also be available for downloading.

This year’s commencement speaker is Melvin Juette, director of the Deferred Prosecution Program at the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. Juette, who earned a B.A. in social work with a minor in criminal justice in 1992, is a former member of the UW-Whitewater wheelchair basketball program, assistant coach of the U.S. team in the Paralympics and a co-author of the book “Wheelchair Warrior.”

The 2020 combined commencement ceremony features three student speakers.