WHITEWATER — A new master’s degree program in higher education leadership at the UW-Whitewater was approved by the university system Board of Regents.
The new program, which will debut in the fall 2020 semester, is a response to the growing demand for graduate degrees for those working in higher education looking to pursue administrative positions at technical schools, colleges or universities.
Students will learn how to collaborate across departments in a university setting, use research to implement policies and improve practices, and engage in data-based decision making.
Those interested in the program can contact Courtney Luedke, coordinator and assistant professor of curriculum and instruction, for more information at LuedkeCL26@uww.edu.