UW-W students may return to campus this fall

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the town hall meeting has been rescheduled.
WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater is planning to have students, staff and faculty return to its campuses this fall.
Departments at the college campuses in Whitewater and Rock County are working to resume operations.
A discussion on reopening is scheduled during a town hall meeting via Webex Events Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m.
Also, a website is being created to serve as a central information hub on all aspects of the return to campus.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, university leaders have actively assessed the ability to return UW-Whitewater to a modified normal.
The intent is to provide learning and living experiences that are as safe as they can be given the challenges of the world in which everyone is operating.
“Our first priority has always been, and remains, providing for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “To provide safe environments for all members of our community, we will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, along with those of the state and local health departments, the State of Wisconsin and the UW System.
Watson said they intend to reopen this fall, but how it does so is still being established.
Residence halls will open, he said, and classroom teaching will resume in “modified and flexible ways.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives and it will alter nearly every aspect of our operations at UW-Whitewater,” Watson said. “Regardless of those changes, we remain an institution committed to its values and to its mission to serve our students. That commitment has not changed — nor will it change.”
For more details, including the chancellor’s full message, visit announcements.uww.edu/Announcement/Details/16575.
