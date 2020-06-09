UW-W students may return to campus this fall

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that the town hall meeting has been rescheduled.

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater is planning to have students, staff and faculty return to its campuses this fall.

Departments at the college campuses in Whitewater and Rock County are working to resume operations.

A discussion on reopening is scheduled during a town hall meeting via Webex Events Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m.

Also, a website is being created to serve as a central information hub on all aspects of the return to campus.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, university leaders have actively assessed the ability to return UW-Whitewater to a modified normal.

The intent is to provide learning and living experiences that are as safe as they can be given the challenges of the world in which everyone is operating.