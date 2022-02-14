Valentine’s Day morning stabbing just outside Lake Geneva

LYONS – Police and rescue responded Valentine’s Day morning to a report of a stabbing in Lyons just outside Lake Geneva.

The call came in at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, to West Barry Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Highway 50 across from where the former Hillmoor Golf Course is located.

A patient with injuries was treated, said Lyons Fire Chief Neal Lara. The injuries were not fatal, Lara said.

The Lyons Fire Department was also called back to the scene a second time for another patient, Lara said.

He was unable to provide additional information about what happened. The Regional News also has a call out to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.