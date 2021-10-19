Veterans Day celebration at Lake Geneva Middle School

Lake Geneva Middle School is inviting the community to attend its annual Veterans Day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 9:30 a.m. in the middle school gym.

The program will feature patriotic music performed by the school’s seventh and eighth grade orchestras and bands, directed by Lauren Klement and Amanda Krause.

The combined seventh and eighth grade chorus, directed by Kim May and accompanied by Carol Berndt, will also perform.

A highlight of the event will be the combined performance of “God Bless America.” The audience will be invited to participate in a sing along.

Colors will be posted by the Color Guard from Post 24 of The American Legion, located in Lake Geneva. Veterans who attend the program will be invited to “pass the microphone” to introduce themselves and announce when and where they served.

“We’re looking forward to honoring and celebrating our local heroes who have so bravely served our country,” said Anne Heck, school principal. This program has been extremely rewarding to our students and the Veterans,” she said.