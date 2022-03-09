Voters forum set March 22 in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — In an effort to inform residents, a voters forum will be held on Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m.

The forum will be at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

The following candidates have been invited to participate:

Incumbent John M. Lothian and new-comers Samuel Perkins and Mark Schneider are candidates for the Williams Bay Schools Board of Education. Two seats are available.

Incumbents Robert Umans and Lowell Wright are challenged by write-in candidates Colin Doerge and Adam Jaramillo. Three seats are available.

David A. Weber is being challenged by Joanne Laufenbert for Walworth County Board of Supervisors, District 7.

Candidates will have the opportunity to give a four-minute introductory speech, followed by a 20-minute question and answer session for each position.

The purpose of the forum is educational so that village residents have the opportunity to become aware of the candidates’ backgrounds, positions and motivations for serving the community.

The general election will be Tuesday, April 5, at the Village Hall. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The forum is sponsored by the Williams Bay Women’s Civic League. Ruth Anne Morava will serve as moderator.