Walworth County Fair commemorates first beer sales

The Walworth County Fair is back, and this time, there's beer.

The fair board decided to introduce beer sales to help generate revenue after a year of financial hardship.

Bartender Jake Schlick made the first sale.

"It's exciting," he said. "I've got bragging rights."

The first 500 patrons of the main beer tent received a free limited-edition glass to commemorate the first beer and wine sales in the history of the fair. The glasses were gone after half an hour, Schlick said.

Schlick said patrons were excited to visit the fair's first beer tent. Many visitors told him how glad they were to be able to buy a drink, he said. And Schlick shared their excitement.

"It was about time," he said.