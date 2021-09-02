Walworth County Fair commemorates first beer sales

The Walworth County Fair is back, and this time, there's beer.
The fair board decided to introduce beer sales to help generate revenue after a year of financial hardship.
Bartender Jake Schlick made the first sale.
"It's exciting," he said. "I've got bragging rights."
The first 500 patrons of the main beer tent received a free limited-edition glass to commemorate the first beer and wine sales in the history of the fair. The glasses were gone after half an hour, Schlick said.
Schlick said patrons were excited to visit the fair's first beer tent. Many visitors told him how glad they were to be able to buy a drink, he said. And Schlick shared their excitement.
"It was about time," he said.
Like many fairgrounds workers, Schlick is a volunteer. He belongs to the Rustic Road Riders, a nonprofit organization of men and women who share a dedication to the biker lifestyle, to each other and to the community. "Family first," reads the backs of their matching t-shirts.
The Riders' portion of bartending tips will go to their Warming Our Warriors program, which helps to provide heating services to local veterans through the winter.
The fair is open through Monday, Sept. 6. Daily schedules can be found on the fairgrounds website.