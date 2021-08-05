Walworth County Fall 2021 Job Fair

DELAVAN, WI - Come out to Lake Lawn Resort at 2400 Geneva St., Delavan on Wednesday, September 22nd between 1:00PM and 4:00PM for the Fall Job Fair hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions.

Meet with representatives from local companies who are hiring for jobs like administrative work, manufacturing, healthcare, and much more!

Pre-register as a job seeker to receive email updates and information about the event AND be entered to win a $25 gift card!

To sign-up to have a booth at the Job Fair, call Nick Iacona at 262-631-1790 or email nick.iacona@lee.net.

Job Seeker Preparation Tips: