 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walworth County is debt free

Walworth County is debt free

The 2022 proposed Walworth County budget also keeps the county free of general obligation debt, with the county not having to borrow any funds since 2011 – one of only a very small number of counties in the state without debt.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics