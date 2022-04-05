Walworth County offices up for election April 5, 2022

Here are a full list of the offices up for election on April 5. After polls close, the Lake Geneva Regional News will update the list with results. Check back later.

JUDICIAL

Court of Appeals Judge, District II

Vote for 1

Lori Kornblum

Maria S. Lazar

Circuit Court Judge Branch 2

Vote for 1

Daniel Johnson

Circuit Court Judge Branch 4

Vote for 1

David M. Reddy

COUNTY

County Supervisor, District 1

Vote for 1

Rick Stacey

County Supervisor, District 2

Vote for 1

Joseph H. Schaefer, II

County Supervisor, District 3

Vote for 1

Brian Holt

County Supervisor, District 4

Vote for 1

Al Stanek

Curt Knull

County Supervisor, District 5

Vote for 1

Ryan G. Simons

County Supervisor, District 6

Vote for 1

Kathy Ingersoll

Craig Shellman

County Supervisor, District 7

Vote for 1

2

David A. Weber

Joanne Laufenberg

County Supervisor, District 8

Vote for 1

Dennis G. Karbowski

County Supervisor, District 9

Vote for 1

Susan M. Pruessing

Jeremy T. Segal

County Supervisor, District 10

Vote for 1

Kenneth H. Monroe

Steven J. Doelder

County Supervisor, District 11

Vote for 1

Sheila T. Reiff

Alan Kupsik

MUNICIPAL

Town of Darien

Town Board Supervisor

Vote for not more than 2

Rich Keyzer

Kevin Schutt

Town of Delavan

Town Board Supervisor

Vote for not more than 2

Frank Cangelosi

(No candidate)

Town of East Troy

Town Board Supervisor

Vote for not more than 2

Peter Kesselhon

Bill Wucherer

Chad S. Wales

John Stoss

3

Town of Geneva

Town Board Supervisor 3

Vote for 1

Steve Otten

Town Board Supervisor 4

Vote for 1

Mark Scerba

Town of LaGrange

Town Board Chairperson

Vote for 1

Frank Taylor

Town Board Supervisor 1

Vote for 1

Marcia Sahag

Town of Linn

Town Board Supervisor 3

Vote for 1

Kathy Leith

Town Board Supervisor 4

Vote for 1

Alex Palmer

Town of Richmond

Town Board Supervisor 3

Vote for 1

Steven Wade

Michael Bergman

Town Board Supervisor 4

Vote for 1

Tom Kraus

Village of Bloomfield

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 2

Kevin Conlon

Susan Bernstein

4

Village of Darien

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Cheryl Kaufenberg

Sandi Seefeldt

(No Candidate)

Village of East Troy

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Matt Johnson

Jason Smalley

Fortune A. Forty Renucci

Dusty Stanford

Village of Fontana on Geneva Lake

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Stan Livingston

Rick Pappas

David L. Prudden

Village of Genoa City

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Pamela Larson

(No Candidate)

(No Candidate)

Village of Mukwonago

Village President

Vote for 1

Fred Winchowky

Roger Walsh

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 2

Scott Reeves

Kenneth Johnson

Village of Sharon

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Pamela Schutt

Marge Dreksler

Amanda Sharon Rose

5

Village of Walworth

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Bob Ball

Joan Sallee

Matt Tanner

Village of Williams Bay

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Robert Umans

Lowell Wright

(no candidate)

City of Burlington

Mayor

Vote for 1

Jeannie Hefty

Alderperson, District 3

Vote for 1

Tom Vos

Alderperson, District 4

Vote for 1

Tom Preusker

City of Delavan

Mayor

Vote for 1

Ryan J. Schroeder

Alderperson, District 1

Vote for 1

Luis Solis

Alderperson, District 2

Vote for 1

Matt Bieser

Alderperson, District 3

Vote for 1

Paul E. Wilson

City of Elkhorn

Mayor

6

Vote for 1

Bruce Lechner

Alderperson, District 3

Vote for 1

Ronald D. Dunwiddie

Alderperson, District 4

Vote for 1

Scott McClory

Alderperson, District 6

Vote for 1

Karel Young

City of Lake Geneva

Mayor

Vote of 1

Todd Krause

Charlene Klein

Alderperson, District 1

Vote for 1

Joan M. Yunker

Alderperson, District 2

Vote for 1

Mary Jo Fesenmaier

Alderperson, District 3

Vote for 1

Tim Dunn

Alderperson, District 4

Vote for 1

Cynthia Yager

City Attorney

Vote for 1

Daniel S. Draper

City of Whitewater

Councilmember, Aldermanic District 2

Vote for 1

Lukas Schreiber

7

Councilmember, Aldermanic District 4

Vote for 1

Jill Gerber

Councilmember at Large

Vote for 1

Jim Allen

Chuck Mills

SCHOOL DISTRICT

Lake Geneva-Genoa City UHS-Badger

School Board Member

City of Lake Geneva

Vote for 1

Barb Krause

School Board Member

Town of Geneva

Vote for 1

Janet Giovannetti

School Board Member

Town of Lyons

Vote for 1

Kathy Vorpagel

Big Foot Union High School

School Board Member

Village and Town of Sharon

Vote for 1

Edward Hayden

Fontana Jt. 8 School District

School Board Member

Towns of Walworth and Delavan

Vote for 1

Matthew Pruessing

School Board Member

Village of Fontana

Vote for 1

Rachael Clausius

8

Fontana Jt. 8 School District Referendum

Question: Shall the Joint School District Number 8, Village of Fontana, Towns of Delavan and

Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in

Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,200,000 per year for the 2022-2023 school year and

the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $1,600,000 for

the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes to maintain the District’s educational

programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staff and to complete building

maintenance and repairs?

YES NO

Genoa City Jt. 2 School District - Brookwood Schools

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Karen Druszczak

Melanie Hess

Vicki Larson

Genoa City Jt. 2 School District - Brookwood Schools Referendum

Shall the Joint School District Number 2, Village of Genoa City, Town of Bloomfield

and Village of Bloomfield, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the

revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year

beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school

year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming

and school district operations?

YES NO

Lake Geneva Jt. 1 Elementary

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Linda Bailey Boilini

Chad Bittner

Steven Bartos

Reek Elementary-Linn Jt. 6

School Board Member

Vote for 1

Tonya Hurley

Sharon Jt. District 11

School Board Member

Vote for 1

Darrell Frederick

9

Traver Elementary-Linn Jt. 4

School Board Member

Vote for 1

Richard Kronwall, Sr.

Walworth Joint School District No. 1

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Tracey Scott

Suzanne Zillmer

Woods Elementary-Geneva Jt. 4

School Board Member

Vote for 1

Frank R. Broz

Quan Le

Burlington School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Ryan Mueller

Kevin Bird

Barry Schmaling

Aaron J. Melby

Clinton Community School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

John Gracyalny

Tim Thieding

Kassie Shull

School District of Delavan-Darien

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 3

Kevin J. Hermann

Mike Schmidt

David Henriott

Tiffany Schutt

East Troy Community School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Adam Witkiewicz

Kevin Bong

10

Adam LeMarr

Ted R. Zess

Elkhorn Area School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Ed Scaro

Kevin Gahart

Mukwonago Area School District

School Board Member

Central Region Seat

Vote for 1

Dale Porter

Mary C. D’Amour

School Board Member

West Region Seat

Vote for 1

Craig Vertz

School Board Member

At Large Seat

Vote for 1

Carolyn Simon

Ryan Dykstra

Palmyra-Eagle Area School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Michael Eddy

Doris Parsons

Williams Bay School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Sam Perkins

Jack Lothian

Mark G. Schneider

Whitewater Unified School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Jennifer Kienbaum

Joseph Kromhol

11

Miguel Aranda

Andrea Svec