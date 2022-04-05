Walworth County offices up for election April 5, 2022

Here are a full list of the offices up for election on April 5. After polls close, the Lake Geneva Regional News will update the list with results. Check back later.
JUDICIAL
Court of Appeals Judge, District II
Vote for 1
Lori Kornblum
Maria S. Lazar
Circuit Court Judge Branch 2
Vote for 1
Daniel Johnson
Circuit Court Judge Branch 4
Vote for 1
David M. Reddy
COUNTY
County Supervisor, District 1
Vote for 1
Rick Stacey
County Supervisor, District 2
Vote for 1
Joseph H. Schaefer, II
County Supervisor, District 3
Vote for 1
Brian Holt
County Supervisor, District 4
Vote for 1
Al Stanek
Curt Knull
County Supervisor, District 5
Vote for 1
Ryan G. Simons
County Supervisor, District 6
Vote for 1
Kathy Ingersoll
Craig Shellman
County Supervisor, District 7
Vote for 1
David A. Weber
Joanne Laufenberg
County Supervisor, District 8
Vote for 1
Dennis G. Karbowski
County Supervisor, District 9
Vote for 1
Susan M. Pruessing
Jeremy T. Segal
County Supervisor, District 10
Vote for 1
Kenneth H. Monroe
Steven J. Doelder
County Supervisor, District 11
Vote for 1
Sheila T. Reiff
Alan Kupsik
MUNICIPAL
Town of Darien
Town Board Supervisor
Vote for not more than 2
Rich Keyzer
Kevin Schutt
Town of Delavan
Town Board Supervisor
Vote for not more than 2
Frank Cangelosi
(No candidate)
Town of East Troy
Town Board Supervisor
Vote for not more than 2
Peter Kesselhon
Bill Wucherer
Chad S. Wales
John Stoss
Town of Geneva
Town Board Supervisor 3
Vote for 1
Steve Otten
Town Board Supervisor 4
Vote for 1
Mark Scerba
Town of LaGrange
Town Board Chairperson
Vote for 1
Frank Taylor
Town Board Supervisor 1
Vote for 1
Marcia Sahag
Town of Linn
Town Board Supervisor 3
Vote for 1
Kathy Leith
Town Board Supervisor 4
Vote for 1
Alex Palmer
Town of Richmond
Town Board Supervisor 3
Vote for 1
Steven Wade
Michael Bergman
Town Board Supervisor 4
Vote for 1
Tom Kraus
Village of Bloomfield
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 2
Kevin Conlon
Susan Bernstein
Village of Darien
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Cheryl Kaufenberg
Sandi Seefeldt
(No Candidate)
Village of East Troy
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Matt Johnson
Jason Smalley
Fortune A. Forty Renucci
Dusty Stanford
Village of Fontana on Geneva Lake
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Stan Livingston
Rick Pappas
David L. Prudden
Village of Genoa City
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Pamela Larson
(No Candidate)
(No Candidate)
Village of Mukwonago
Village President
Vote for 1
Fred Winchowky
Roger Walsh
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 2
Scott Reeves
Kenneth Johnson
Village of Sharon
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Pamela Schutt
Marge Dreksler
Amanda Sharon Rose
Village of Walworth
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Bob Ball
Joan Sallee
Matt Tanner
Village of Williams Bay
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Robert Umans
Lowell Wright
(no candidate)
City of Burlington
Mayor
Vote for 1
Jeannie Hefty
Alderperson, District 3
Vote for 1
Tom Vos
Alderperson, District 4
Vote for 1
Tom Preusker
City of Delavan
Mayor
Vote for 1
Ryan J. Schroeder
Alderperson, District 1
Vote for 1
Luis Solis
Alderperson, District 2
Vote for 1
Matt Bieser
Alderperson, District 3
Vote for 1
Paul E. Wilson
City of Elkhorn
Mayor
Vote for 1
Bruce Lechner
Alderperson, District 3
Vote for 1
Ronald D. Dunwiddie
Alderperson, District 4
Vote for 1
Scott McClory
Alderperson, District 6
Vote for 1
Karel Young
City of Lake Geneva
Mayor
Vote of 1
Todd Krause
Charlene Klein
Alderperson, District 1
Vote for 1
Joan M. Yunker
Alderperson, District 2
Vote for 1
Mary Jo Fesenmaier
Alderperson, District 3
Vote for 1
Tim Dunn
Alderperson, District 4
Vote for 1
Cynthia Yager
City Attorney
Vote for 1
Daniel S. Draper
City of Whitewater
Councilmember, Aldermanic District 2
Vote for 1
Lukas Schreiber
Councilmember, Aldermanic District 4
Vote for 1
Jill Gerber
Councilmember at Large
Vote for 1
Jim Allen
Chuck Mills
SCHOOL DISTRICT
Lake Geneva-Genoa City UHS-Badger
School Board Member
City of Lake Geneva
Vote for 1
Barb Krause
School Board Member
Town of Geneva
Vote for 1
Janet Giovannetti
School Board Member
Town of Lyons
Vote for 1
Kathy Vorpagel
Big Foot Union High School
School Board Member
Village and Town of Sharon
Vote for 1
Edward Hayden
Fontana Jt. 8 School District
School Board Member
Towns of Walworth and Delavan
Vote for 1
Matthew Pruessing
School Board Member
Village of Fontana
Vote for 1
Rachael Clausius
Fontana Jt. 8 School District Referendum
Question: Shall the Joint School District Number 8, Village of Fontana, Towns of Delavan and
Walworth, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in
Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,200,000 per year for the 2022-2023 school year and
the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $1,600,000 for
the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes to maintain the District’s educational
programs, small class sizes, individualized instruction and staff and to complete building
maintenance and repairs?
YES NO
Genoa City Jt. 2 School District - Brookwood Schools
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Karen Druszczak
Melanie Hess
Vicki Larson
Genoa City Jt. 2 School District - Brookwood Schools Referendum
Shall the Joint School District Number 2, Village of Genoa City, Town of Bloomfield
and Village of Bloomfield, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the
revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 per year
beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school
year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming
and school district operations?
YES NO
Lake Geneva Jt. 1 Elementary
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Linda Bailey Boilini
Chad Bittner
Steven Bartos
Reek Elementary-Linn Jt. 6
School Board Member
Vote for 1
Tonya Hurley
Sharon Jt. District 11
School Board Member
Vote for 1
Darrell Frederick
Traver Elementary-Linn Jt. 4
School Board Member
Vote for 1
Richard Kronwall, Sr.
Walworth Joint School District No. 1
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Tracey Scott
Suzanne Zillmer
Woods Elementary-Geneva Jt. 4
School Board Member
Vote for 1
Frank R. Broz
Quan Le
Burlington School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Ryan Mueller
Kevin Bird
Barry Schmaling
Aaron J. Melby
Clinton Community School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
John Gracyalny
Tim Thieding
Kassie Shull
School District of Delavan-Darien
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 3
Kevin J. Hermann
Mike Schmidt
David Henriott
Tiffany Schutt
East Troy Community School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Adam Witkiewicz
Kevin Bong
Adam LeMarr
Ted R. Zess
Elkhorn Area School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Ed Scaro
Kevin Gahart
Mukwonago Area School District
School Board Member
Central Region Seat
Vote for 1
Dale Porter
Mary C. D’Amour
School Board Member
West Region Seat
Vote for 1
Craig Vertz
School Board Member
At Large Seat
Vote for 1
Carolyn Simon
Ryan Dykstra
Palmyra-Eagle Area School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Michael Eddy
Doris Parsons
Williams Bay School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Sam Perkins
Jack Lothian
Mark G. Schneider
Whitewater Unified School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Jennifer Kienbaum
Joseph Kromhol
Miguel Aranda
Andrea Svec