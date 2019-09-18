Walworth County Board Chairwoman Nancy Russell once quipped that she thinks David Bretl walks on water.
Her hyperbolic comment came during an interview when she discussed the board’s decision to extend the county administrator’s contract.
When the renewal of Bretl’s contract would come up at county board meetings, the elected supervisors would always move quickly to approve it, and to keep the county’s top official on the payroll.
Bretl announced earlier this month that he will be retiring from county government. He’s been with the county for 18 years.
In reviewing Bretl’s tenure in Walworth County, it is clear he served the community well. He can easily say that the county is better off now than when he started in his position.
Part of his success can be credited to how he handled his role. County Board Supervisor Daniel Kilkenny previously said Bretl was popular among board members because he presented facts and gave board members all the information they needed to make decisions. He did this without taking sides, instead staying above the often-contentious politics.
Kilkenny said Bretl has the ability to work with people across the political spectrum.
Bretl’s 18-year tenure with the county is remarkable for several reasons. Bretl was part of a team that helped Walworth County eliminate all of its debt, and Walworth County may be the only county in the state without debt.
He and others in the county even celebrated the occasion with a mock mortgage-burning party.
He also has served in the position without a notable controversy. That’s a difficult task, considering he was the top appointed official during several contentious political periods, including the battle to downsize the board, the creation of a drug court, and the building of Lakeland School.
Bretl also expressed himself in a regular column that ran in the Lake Geneva Regional News and other community newspapers. In his column, he worked to keep the community informed about the happenings of county government. He is a policy wonk, and he often wrote about complex issues in a way that was easy to understand.
The County Board is now tasked with the unenviable task of finding Bretl’s replacement. We wish them luck. Bretl certainly left big shoes to fill.