 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wasabi the Shepherd Mix

Wasabi the Shepherd Mix

Wasabi is an adorable 8 wk old puppy with a beautiful light brown & brindle coat. He loves people, does... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular