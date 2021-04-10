Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
