This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecaste…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The fore…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.