Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

