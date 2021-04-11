 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

