Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast.