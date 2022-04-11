This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecaste…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The fore…
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Wind…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.