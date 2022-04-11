 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

