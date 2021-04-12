This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
