Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
