Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

