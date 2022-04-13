Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
