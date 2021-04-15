 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What volcanic ash does to your health and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics