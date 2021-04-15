Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.