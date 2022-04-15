Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
