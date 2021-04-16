Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. P…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. R…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…