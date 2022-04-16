Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
