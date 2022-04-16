 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Sunday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

