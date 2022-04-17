This evening in Lake Geneva: Rain and snow in the evening. Periods of light snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
