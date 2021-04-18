Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.