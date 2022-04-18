Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.