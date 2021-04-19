 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

