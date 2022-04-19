Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.