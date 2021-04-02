For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mode…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust o…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in th…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva are…