Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

