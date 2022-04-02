Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.