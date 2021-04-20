This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
