Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. …
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Ge…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will b…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted…