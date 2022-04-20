Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.