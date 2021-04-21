Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.