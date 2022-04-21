Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.