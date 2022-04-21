Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly clear in the evening. Increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. …
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Ge…
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will b…
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted…