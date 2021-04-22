 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

