Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Topics