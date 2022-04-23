This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Ge…