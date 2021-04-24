 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

