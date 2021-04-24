Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
