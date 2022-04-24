Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted…