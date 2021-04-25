 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

