This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
