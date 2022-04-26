This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
