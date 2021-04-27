Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. W…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The Lake Geneva a…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in t…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reac…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking …