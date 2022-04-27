This evening in Lake Geneva: Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
