Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
